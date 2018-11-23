P Chidambaram, Karti file rejoinders in Aircel-Maxis case

New (India), Nov 23, (ANI): and senior P and his son have filed their rejoinders in a court in the Maxis deal case. The rejoinders filed through Arshdeep Khurana on Thursday opposed the allegations leveled against them by the investigating agencies.

On November 1, the (CBI) and the in their detailed replies had sought custodial interrogation of the father-son duo and also opposed the anticipatory bail plea filed by

CBI, in its reply to the court, had claimed that could influence the investigation into the case which is a "much larger conspiracy". The probe agency also alleged that the has been "misusing" his interim protection.

CBI had also said that there is a very strong case against and the interim protection granted to him should be canceled immediately. It also asserted that has filed multiple petitions and has indulged in a gross abuse of

Earlier, the court had extended the interim protection to Chidambaram and Karti till November 26 in the Maxis case.

The Maxis case, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant of the (FIPB) approval to firm M/S Global Communication and Services Holdings Limited, for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was the

According to the rules and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy of the government, Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment up to Rs 600 crore only. However, he approved the foreign investment proposal of Global Communication and Services Holdings Ltd worth Rs 3560 crore approximately.

