CWC'19: Fans celebrate India's victory over Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant joins India team in Manchester
CWC'19: Fans across the country pray for India's win against Pakistan
Virat and Rohit's coaches confident of India's win against Pakistan
India romp to 89 run win over Pakistan in WC clash
Ganguly's WC Semi-Final picks: India, Pakistan, Australia and England
-
As soon as India registered victory over Pakistan, celebrations begun across the length and breadth of the nation. Fans all-over Manchester were also seen enjoying the win over the arch-rivals.
India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the World Cup.
Fans in Delhi and Siliguri also seemed to have a blast after India's thumping win over Pakistan.
Fans in Indore were seen dancing and bursting crackers to celebrate Men in Blue's victory over Pakistan.
Fans in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Kanpur also had their excitement at its peak and were seen rejoicing India's win.
The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.
During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.
India now as a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup.
Out of the four matches, India has now won three and they have a total of seven points. The Men in blue have defeated South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain.
India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU