'Another strike on Pakistan': Amit Shah, leaders wish team India for victory over Pak

on Monday congratulated for its stellar victory against in the ICC Cup and compared the win with the surgical strike conducted against the rival country by the in 2016.

"Another strike on by team and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," Shah said in a tweet.

team beat its arch-rival with 89 runs in an ICC Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Leaders cutting across party lines wished team for its performance in what was seen as a prestige battle.

said, "Congratulations to Indian team for winning the match against Pakistan in the CWC 2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of for this victory. We are all proud of Team India."

(Independent Charge) for Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "I had already said that India would emerge victoriously, Pakistan would lose. Well done boys. Congratulations!"

Extending his wishes, said, "Congratulations to Team India for another stunning victory against Pakistan in the CWC 2019. I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted Cup."

Former Jammu and tweeted, "Congrats to Indian Team for a terrific performance and making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made more entertaining with their self-deprecating humour."

wrote, "Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!"

party also congratulated the men in the blue jersey. "Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!" a tweet from the party's handle read.

and his deputy also extended their wishes to team India. "Congratulations team India for this magnificent victory over Pakistan. You have given all a moment of pride!" Gehlot tweeted.

Deputy CM Pilot wrote: "Hearties congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning We are proud of Team India," he tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)