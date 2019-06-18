Pahalgam boat accident: J-K Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to family of deceased

-
ALSO READ
J-K Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for deceased tourist guide's kin
J-K Guv condoles deaths in Doda landslide
J-K announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for each of 9 killed in Ladakh road mishap
J-K guv attends Mewar University convocation in Srinagar
J&K governor reviews construction of bunkers for border residents
-
Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in an accident when a rafting boat capsized at a tourist resort in Pahalgam, Anantnag on Tuesday.
Two people died and 4 others were injured in the incident which took place in the evening.
The injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU