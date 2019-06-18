Pahalgam boat accident: J-K Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to family of deceased

Jammu & announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in an accident when a rafting boat capsized at a tourist resort in Pahalgam, Anantnag on Tuesday.

Two people died and 4 others were injured in the incident which took place in the evening.

The injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

