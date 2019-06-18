J-K: Indian Army pays tribute to slain jawans in Srinagar

on Tuesday paid a befitting tribute to three of its comrades, who lost their lives during the Counter Terrorist Operations on June 17 and 18 in the

The paid tribute to and who sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of on Monday. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 but, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries.

Tribute was also paid to who sustained a bullet injury in a Counter Terrorist Operation conducted in Marahom village of in which two terrorists were eliminated.

Jaswal was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)