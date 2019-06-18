J-K: Indian Army pays tribute to slain jawans in Srinagar

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Army on Tuesday paid a befitting tribute to three of its comrades, who lost their lives during the Counter Terrorist Operations on June 17 and 18 in the Kashmir Valley.

The army paid tribute to Havildar Amarjeet Kumar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo who sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of Pulwama District on Monday. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries.

Tribute was also paid to Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal who sustained a bullet injury in a Counter Terrorist Operation conducted in Marahom village of Anantnag District in which two terrorists were eliminated.

Jaswal was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 21:55 IST

