Pak airspace blockage affecting Afghan passengers, cargo coming to India: Charge d'affaires Qadiry

Newly appointed Afghan charge d'affaires Tahir Qadiry on Thursday said that Pakistan's decision to close its airspace after India's airstrike in Balakot has affected the flow of traffic and cargo between New Delhi and Kabul.

"The decision is not only affecting Afghan flights but also the cargo coming in from Afghanistan. It is a bit hard to get to India now. Earlier it used to take one and a half hours, but now it takes almost five hours," Qadiry told ANI here.

"When the airspace was not closed, we had 700 people coming in from Afghanistan on a daily basis. The total flights coming in has now reduced from 5-6 to two per day. Of course, it affects the cargo coming here, though I do not currently have any stats about it," he added.

However, Tahir praised India's role in building Afghanistan.

"I would like to act like a bridge and engage more with India and pave the way for a more strategic partnership with our Indian brothers and sisters," he said.

Qadiry added: "India has been contributing in many spheres. One of the visible changes is the Salma dam, which is a big achievement and has made a huge impact on the lives of the people of our country."

"The two great stadiums built in Afghanistan show India's efforts to encourage sports in our country. The parliament they have built shows that India supports democracy in the country. Furthermore, India gives scholarships to Afghans who come here for education. These people go back with a very bright mind."

Qadiry remarked that the dream of having breakfast in Kabul and dinner in India has become a reality today owing to the greater regional connectivity.

"Regional connectivity is one of the main slogans and motives of (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani. He has said time and again that the dreams of Afghanistan are to stay connected with the world," said Qadiry.

