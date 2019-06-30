Pak Bar Council's nation-wide strike on July 2 to protest reference against judges

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Sunday announced to observe a nationwide strike on July 2 to protest against the filing of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the Sindh High Court's Justice K K Agha.

The reference against judges over non-disclosure of foreign properties in their wealth statements will be heard by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

"Lawyers across the country would hold protest meetings in their barrooms, while lawyers' representatives would assemble at the Supreme Court premises in Islamabad," Express Tribune quoted PBC vice chairman Syed Amjad Shah as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim has distributed Rs 175 million of taxpayers' money among 133 bar associations to gain their support in the case, reported Pakistan Today.

The five-member SJC will sit to hear the references against Isa and Agha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)