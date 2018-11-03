Pak: TLP to conclude protest, Asiya Bibi to be on ECL

-
The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will conclude their protest against Asiya Bibi's release as Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government reached an agreement with the TLP about beginning the legal process of placing Asiya's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).
According to Dawn, the government has also promised that it will not oppose the complainants from seeking a review of the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asiya Bibi blasphemy case.
Pakistan government further assured the people that legal actions will be initiated to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the Asia Bibi verdict. All people detained in connection with the protests starting October 30 will also be released.
TLP also apologised to the people for hurting their sentiments or causing inconvenience to anyone.
Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat signed an agreement on behalf of the government with Senior TLP leader Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri and Central chief Nazim of the TLP Muhammad Waheed Noor.
This comes after PTI government on Thursday clarified that it has no plans to put Asiya's name on the Exit Control List ECL or file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict which acquitted her in connection to a blasphemy case.
A three-judge special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard Asiya's 2014 appeal against her conviction and death sentence and overturned the ruling in favour of her on October 31.
Soon after the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted Asiya in the blasphemy case against her, scores of people took to streets and launched massive protests opposing the verdict.
Asiya, a Christian woman, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 in connection to a blasphemy case for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during an argument with three Muslim women.
