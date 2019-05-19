Pak U-19 to play 5 ODIs against Sri Lanka

Under-19 are set to play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka, beginning May 26 in

The tour was originally planned from May 6 to 20, comprising two four-day matches and three 50-over matches. However, the series was postponed on April 27 by following April 21 terror attacks in Colombo.

Board (PCB) Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan, said: "I am pleased to confirm the U19 team's tour to is now back on track following April 21 tragic events. Pakistan have themselves been a victim of terrorism. In the past decade, we have suffered massively, both financially and in terms of growing and developing cricket in our country, following international teams' refusals to visit Pakistan."

"When the offer for a revised schedule came on the table, the PCB management team unanimously agreed they will not allow any cricket playing country to go through the same difficulties and challenges as Pakistan. In such difficult times, the cricket family needs to stand together and support its member. The decision to visit is not only to show solidarity with them but to also practice what we preach."

"In reaching the decision, we have reviewed and are satisfied with the security plans Sri Lanka Cricket have to put a place for the Pakistan U19 cricket team. We have complete faith and confidence that our team will be well looked after in Sri Lanka. In making the final decision, the PCB also took consent of the relevant authorities who backed our view to support Sri Lanka in these difficult times," Zakir added.

Pakistan squad, which had been announced earlier, has been invited to attend a training camp at the from May 19. Immediately after the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan U19 will travel to where they will play seven 50-over matches from June 19 to July 7. The team will depart for Colombo on May 23.

The five 50-over matches will be played on May 26, 28, 31, June 2 and 5 in Pakistan will return to on June 6.

The 15-man Pakistan squad includes Rohail Nazir (c, wk), (vc), Abbas Afridi, Akhtar Shah, Basit Ali, Haider Ali, Khayyam Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Wasim, Niaz Khan, Saim Ayub, Shiraz Khan, Suleman Shafqat, Meanwhile, Amir Ali, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Amir, and has been named as reserves.

