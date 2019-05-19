Ronaldo wins 'Serie A Player of the Year' award

Juventus star striker was awarded the ' Player of the Year' award on Saturday (local time). This is a remarkable feat for the Portuguese international as he has won the award in his very first season in

The timing of the award is seen as unusual as individual awards have been given out at the same time, after the conclusion of the season, but will be recognised before Juventus' match against Atalanta today, Goal.com reported.

With this win, has now won the of the year award in England, Spain, and Ronaldo has been awarded five Ballons d'Or, which sees him tied with for the most in history. Ronaldo has also won the league championships in these countries.

The 34-year-old striker joined Juventus in 2018. He left Real as the club's all-time goalscorer, and after having won three consecutive titles.

Ronaldo has been exceptional for Juventus as he has scored 21 goals for the team this season.

Inter Milan was given the of the year award.

SSC Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly won the Defender of the year award.

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, of Sampdoria and Nicolo Zaniola of Roma won the of the year, Striker of the year and Young Talent of the year respectively.

Inter Milan's won the Player of the year in 2018 as he scored 29 goals in the 2017-18 season.

