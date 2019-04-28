Pakistan: 3 security personnel killed in bomb blast

Three security personnel were killed and one other injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's northwest district of North on Saturday.

The incident occurred after an planted near a check post went off in the Shava tehsil of the district, reported Dawn.

Following the explosion, two personnel identified as and died on the spot, while the third officer, Nambot Khan, succumbed to in the hospital.

After the incident, the security forces rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have cornered off the area and launched a to arrest the perpetrators, reported

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

