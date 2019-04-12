Pakistan launches guidelines for implementing UNSC 1267 sanctions

on Friday launched its guidelines for implementing the 1267 sanctions.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the guidelines were prepared by the for overseeing implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UNSC Al Qaida/Da'esh Sanctions regime and 1988 ( Sanctions regime).

On the occasion, underscored that had managed to turn the tide in the fight against terrorism for which there were no parallels.

She said that it was important to further consolidate these gains through full implementation of the Plan (NAP).

She said that also had to be mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations including the implementation of the Sanctions which have been adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The hoped that the guidelines would assist all stakeholders in better discharging their responsibilities for the effective implementation of the UN sanctions.

The statement said that the guidelines were formulated after consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards especially the requirements of the UNSC 1267 and the (FATF).

The new guidelines would supplement the Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) order, 2019, issued by on March 4, the statement noted.

It added that the guidelines can be accessed on the official website of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)