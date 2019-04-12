Pakistan launches guidelines for implementing UNSC 1267 sanctions

Pakistan on Friday launched its guidelines for implementing the United Nations Security Council 1267 sanctions.
The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said that the guidelines were prepared by the National Committee for overseeing implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UNSC Al Qaida/Da'esh Sanctions regime and Security Council 1988 (Taliban Sanctions regime).
On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua underscored that Pakistan had managed to turn the tide in the fight against terrorism for which there were no parallels.
She said that it was important to further consolidate these gains through full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).
She said that Pakistan also had to be mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations including the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions which have been adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
The Foreign Secretary hoped that the guidelines would assist all stakeholders in better discharging their responsibilities for the effective implementation of the UN sanctions.
The statement said that the guidelines were formulated after consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards especially the requirements of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The new guidelines would supplement the United Nations Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) order, 2019, issued by Islamabad on March 4, the statement noted.
It added that the guidelines can be accessed on the official website of the Foreign Ministry.
