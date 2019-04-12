Pak minister rebukes Maneka Gandhi's remarks on Muslim voters

on Friday rebuked Maneka Gandhi's recent statements on Muslim voters.

Addressing a public gathering in Sultanpur, Maneka was seen coercing Muslim voters to vote for her or else she would not work for them after coming to power.

"Can anyone imagine to get away with such rubbish in Answer is no,this would have been enough to end the political career of any but this is what so-called Worlds biggest democracy has to offer.... Sad to see Gandhi and Nehru's country going through this phase," Chaudhry tweeted.

Gandhi had said that her win from the Sultanpur constituency is certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once the BJP is in power.

"You have to recognise that this victory is sure without you and even with you, and you will have to spread the word," she said.

Emphasising that she had distributed Rs 1000 crore for Muslim institutions to flourish, she said: "You came to seek our help at the time of your need. But, if you say during election time that we will not vote for the BJP and instead vote for any other party which can defeat BJP, then it breaks our heart".

"I have already passed this election. But now if you have to lay the foundation for getting help then this is the right time to do so," Maneka added while indirectly calling upon the Muslim community to vote for her.

