Toll rises to 20 in Quetta blast, 48 injured

Toll in the suicide bomb blast that took place at a vegetable market in Hazar Gunji area of Quetta on Friday rose to 20, provincial authorities have said.

Quoting DIG, Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Express Tribune has reported that the blast that occurred around 7:35 am was caused by an improvised (IED) hidden among vegetables in the market.

"The IED was concealed in a sack of potatoes," the DIG was quoted as saying.

At least 48 others, including three security personnel, were injured in the blast, the DIG added.

The wounded have been shifted to and Civil Hospital, while the site of the blast was cordoned off by the security forces, he said.

Meanwhile, took to to condemn the blast. He has asked for a report on the blast.

"Deeply saddened and have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Hazarganji market area of Quetta targeting our innocent people. I have asked for an immediate inquiry and increased security for the ppl. Prayers go to the families of the victims and for early recovery of the injured," Khan tweeted.

expressed deep shock and sorrow for the victims of the blast. He said that it was "a heinous act of terrorism, which is a reminder for the nation that few remnants of this menace are still left to be eliminated totally."

Condemning the attack, prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. He said the terrorists wanted to target the process of progress and development by harming peace in the country.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)