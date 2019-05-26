2 held in Ludhiana, over 3.5 kg heroin confiscated

police arrested two persons in on Saturday and confiscated over 3.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

According to police, (STF), arrested the duo near (BSF) post, Ghatti Hayat in and seized 3.560 Kg of the Heroin and a motorbike, recovered from the accused.

The two were identified as Boota Singh and Harchand Singh, both residents of district.

Accused Boota Singh has as many as 10 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)