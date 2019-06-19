Panel to probe high number of hysterectomy cases in Beed: Maharashtra health minister

The government has set up a committee to probe the high number of hysterectomies that were performed in district in the last three years.

This was disclosed by on Tuesday while replying to a question by in the state Assembly.

The committee will be headed by the

As many 4,605 women underwent womb removal surgeries in district in the last three years, Shinde told the House.

"The committee will also have a team comprising three gynaecologists and women MLAs of the state. The panel has been asked to submit its report within two months," he said.

Gohre had raised the issue of women sugarcane farmers aged between 25 to 30 years undergoing womb removal surgeries.

In April, the Commission for Women (NCW) had issued notice to the after a media report said that women were getting their wombs removed to avoid hindrance in work due to menstruation.

