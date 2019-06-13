Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi calls an all-party meet on June 16

has called an all-party meet in Parliament on the morning of June 16, a day before the commencement of Parliament session.

After the all-party meet, a meeting of Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will take place in the evening in the Parliament to discuss strategies for the upcoming session.

BJP parliamentary party committee meeting will also be held in the evening later that day.

The first session of the 17th will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

The government will table an "important bill" to bring reforms in Labour Laws during the upcoming session of Parliament. A total of 44 old Labour Laws will be kept in four categories while some other old laws will be abolished.

It will also be the first bill to be introduced in Parliament during the second term of

The government is likely to table the Bill in Parliament during the second week of the budget session. Cabinet approval for it will be taken soon.

