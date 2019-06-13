Ponty Chadha's son Manpreet arrested in cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing of has arrested Singh Chadha, son of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday night from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when he was leaving for Phuket in

The FIR has alleged that the company had defrauded investors of more than Rs 100 crore.

According to the police, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against him earlier this year in connection with the cheating case.

The case against and other promoters of the was registered in 2018.

He will be produced before a today, police said.

was killed by his brother in 2012, following which has been managing the liquor and

