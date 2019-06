All Air Force personnel on board AN-32 dead

All 13 personnel on board the missing aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, have died, the said on Thursday.

"IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32," the Force said in a tweet.

"IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace," the said in another tweet.

Giving the names of the dead personnel, another tweet said "Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic #An32 crash - W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E) "

In an earlier update, the IAF said eight members of the rescue team have reached the today morning.

The managed to reach the on Thursday morning after they failed toreach the site on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Air Force sources said on Wednesday that blockage of view due to clouds could have been the reason behind the crash of transport in

Pictures of the suggested that the was trying to climb over the mountain top but failed to do so.

The AN-32 with 13 IAF personnel onboard went missing on May 3 after getting airborne from Jorhat. The aircraft was headed towards Advanced Landing Ground in when it lost contact with ground authorities at around 1300 hours.

The families of the 13 personnel have already been informed that there are no survivors.

Defence sources on Wednesday stated that the operation to airlift 15 mountaineers by helicopters to search for possible survivors in the site is complete. However, the team was yet to reach the crash site due to inclement weather and terrain. On Wednesday, the team campaigned overnight due to difficult terrain and weather.

The IAF had on Wednesday airdropped 8 to 10 personnel near the crash site of the missing aircraft AN-32 in in two helicopter sorties. A team of Army and civil mountaineers were also airlifted to a location close to the place of the crash of the missing AN-32 aircraft.

After eight days of and rescue operations, which included missions by Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft, Special Operations plane, several choppers, UAVs, Naval aircraft, Global- 5000 surveillance aircraft of the Research Centre and even use of ISRO and NTRO satellites, the wreckage of the aircraft was finally located on Tuesday.

The wreckage of the plane was located 16 km north of Lipo at an elevation of 12000 feet by choppers of the IAF undertaking in the expanded

