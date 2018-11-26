JUST IN
Business Standard

Passengers don't have to remove laptops, liquids from handbags for screening at Delhi, Mumbai airports now

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Gone are the days when you had to remove your laptops, tablets and liquids from handbags for security screening at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), on an experimental basis, has now given permission to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for checking passengers' handbags at Delhi and Mumbai airports without making them take out their laptop and liquid items.

"On an experimental basis, BCAS has allowed handbag scanners where laptops, liquids item not to be taken out at Delhi and Mumbai airport for security check," BCAS DG Rajesh Chandra told ANI.

However, concerned agencies of BCAS and CISF will take the final decision in this regard after proof of concept is cleared by all agencies.

If implemented on a permanent basis, this project will lend a hand to both passengers and security forces in saving time and ease up the security procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 21:35 IST

