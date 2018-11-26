Passengers don't have to remove laptops, liquids from handbags for screening at Delhi, Mumbai airports now

Gone are the days when you had to remove your laptops, tablets and liquids from handbags for screening at airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS), on an experimental basis, has now given permission to the Central Industrial Force (CISF) for checking passengers' handbags at and airports without making them take out their and liquid items.

"On an experimental basis, has allowed handbag scanners where laptops, liquids item not to be taken out at and for security check," DG told ANI.

However, concerned agencies of and CISF will take the final decision in this regard after proof of concept is cleared by all agencies.

If implemented on a permanent basis, this project will lend a hand to both passengers and security forces in saving time and ease up the security procedure.

