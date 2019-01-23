Passengers suffer as AirAsia's Bhubaneswar-bound flight diverted to Kolkata

Passengers travelling in FD 112 flight from to had a troublesome time, after the scheduled landing of the plane at International Airport (BPIA), was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday on account of dense fog and low visibility.

The flight landed at the last night, however, the authorities did not allow the passengers to deboard the plane and told them that they have to travel back to and then take a flight for

While talking to media on Tuesday, passengers of the flight complained about the inconvenience that they had to face for two hours. They said that they had to stay inside the plane for nearly two hours without any notice. They also alleged of not being provided with any or water.

"The authorities were asking us to go back to the airport and then take another flight for We were standing here for hours without and water," one of the passengers said.

The flight reached at BPIA on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

"At Kolkata airport, the authorities wanted us to go back to the They just provided us rotten bread and tortured us for two days," a passenger named told ANI after reaching the BPIA.

Another flight of 1562, which was supposed to fly from Kolkata-Bhubaneswar- was also diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday due to poor visibility. The delayed flight landed at 10.25 am on Wednesday and departed to at 10.48 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)