Passengers suffer as AirAsia's Bhubaneswar-bound flight diverted to Kolkata

Passengers travelling in AirAsia FD 112 flight from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar had a troublesome time, after the scheduled landing of the plane at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday on account of dense fog and low visibility.
The flight landed at the Kolkata airport last night, however, the authorities did not allow the passengers to deboard the plane and told them that they have to travel back to Bangkok and then take a flight for Bhubaneswar.
While talking to media at Kolkata airport on Tuesday, passengers of the flight complained about the inconvenience that they had to face for two hours. They said that they had to stay inside the plane for nearly two hours without any notice. They also alleged of not being provided with any food or water.
"The authorities were asking us to go back to the Bangkok airport and then take another flight for Bhubaneswar. We were standing here for hours without food and water," one of the passengers said.
The flight reached at BPIA on Wednesday at 11.30 am.
"At Kolkata airport, the authorities wanted us to go back to the Bangkok airport. They just provided us rotten bread and tortured us for two days," a passenger named Krishna told ANI after reaching the BPIA.
Another flight of AirAsia 1562, which was supposed to fly from Kolkata-Bhubaneswar-Bangalore was also diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday due to poor visibility. The delayed flight landed Bhubaneswar airport at 10.25 am on Wednesday and departed to Bangalore at 10.48 am.
