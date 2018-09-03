Stoffel Vandoorne to leave McLaren at season's end

Belgian on Monday announced that he would leave team by the end of this season.

Declaring the same on his official account, the 26-year-old thanked the team for providing him with growing opportunities, adding that he is now looking forward to a "new chapter" in his career.

"Dear Friends, I will be leaving at the end of this season. The past 2 seasons we didn't achieve the success we'd hoped, but I want to thank everyone for the opportunities they gave me. I met great people and made many friends during my time at and will give it everything for the final 7 races! We move forward and looking forward to a new chapter in my career!" he wrote.

Last month, two-time F1 champion had also bid adieu to McLaren after announcing his retirement from the racing by the end of the ongoing season. Later, was announced as his replacement in the team.

Vandoorne, who raced in 34 Grand Prix since his debut in 2016, finished the 2017 season at 16th spot in the drivers' championship standings. He is currently holding the same position with seven races still to go in the ongoing season.

