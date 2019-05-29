Pema Khandu sworn-in as AP Chief Minister; says accept role of 'Mukhya Sevak' with full responsibility

BJP was sworn-in as the of on Wednesday.

Khandu along with 11 other cabinet ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by (retd) B.D Mishra here.

Later Khandu tweeted, "Took oath as of today at a swearing-in ceremony administered by of Arunachal Brig Dr BD Mishra Ji (retd) along with 11 other Ministers sworn in. Humbly I accept the role of 'Mukhya Sevak' with full responsibility."

congratulated for being sworn-in as the of the state.

"Congratulations to the dynamic @PemaKhanduBJP on being sworn in as the CM of Best wishes to him and his team in taking Arunachal Pradesh to newer heights of growth and glory. Looking forward to working together for the state's citizens, especially the youth," Modi said in a tweet.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, and BJP also attended the ceremony.

BJP won 41 out of 60 Assembly seats in the elections which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

