Delhi Secretariat may soon get a creche

In a bid to lend a helping hand to working mothers, the government on Wednesday said it is mulling over the possibility of setting up a creche at the Secretariat here for the children of these working

"It has been brought to my notice by my colleagues at the secretariat that a creche for children of working parents is needed," read an order issued by to the Secretary, and Child Development.

" (WCD) should explore the possibility and feasibility of a creche at the secretariat. A meeting may be convened at the level of (ECD) with concerned departments for making a plan for the opening of a creche," said Sisodia in his order.

Maintaining a work-life balance for working women, especially working mothers, is not easy, and it is the responsibility of the employers to improve their working conditions, said Sisodia.

The WCD has been asked to submit a plan in connection with the proposal by June 15.

