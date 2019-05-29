Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Park Circus

A fire broke out at Park Rifle Range road, engulfing a number of wooden furniture shops here on Wednesday.

"Due to a huge stock of bamboo and wooden furniture, a number of shops were ablaze at a time. After initial hiccups, the fire is under control," said Debtanu Basu,

With the engagement of 15 fire tenders, the fire is under control now with no casualty reported, Basu added.

