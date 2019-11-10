Pep Guardiola feels doing 'special things' will hand them victory over Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that if they do the 'special things' then his club has a chance to beat Liverpool during their Premier League clash.

"I've never gone into a game feeling like an outsider and feeling like I'm not going to win, I never felt that. But, of course, they're in a position six points ahead and they have been playing fantastic all season and we have many [injury] problems in some departments," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"But I'm not going to take the bus to Anfield on Sunday thinking I'm going to lose the game. That has never happened in my career. Always I had the feeling that if we do the special things we plan to do we will have our chance to win," he added.

Liverpool top the Premier League points table with 31 points while Manchester City holds the fourth position with 25 points.

Guardiola admitted that to win such games, they will have to be at the top level and pay 'incredible attention'.

"To win these kinds of games you have to be at the top level, definitely. We can't be half and half. The way they play they demand incredible attention in all the details for 95 minutes. We know that," Guardiola said.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool today.

