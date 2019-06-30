AES death toll climbs to 136 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

With two more deaths, the toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) rose to 136 in the district on Sunday.

As per the official data, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, has reported 115 deaths so far.

No new death was reported at Kejriwal Hospital where 21 children have lost their lives fighting with the disease.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, had termed the AES deaths as "unfortunate" and "a matter of shame for the nation."

The Supreme Court had on June 24 expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

He has also given directions to the Health Department, District Administration, and doctors to take necessary measures for the containment of the disease.

