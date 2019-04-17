Peru's ex-president Alan Garcia shoots himself before arrest

JUST IN
Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia on Wednesday shot himself in the neck after the authorities issued an order for his immediate arrest.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital in Peru's capital Lima following the incident. His condition is critical, CNN reported the state news agency Andina as saying.

The 69-year-old served as the president of Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011.

Garcia was under investigation for bribery in connection with a massive corruption scandal that has engulfed a number of former Latin American leaders. He is accused of receiving kickbacks from a Brazil-based company Odebrecht during his second term as Peru's president.

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 20:36 IST

