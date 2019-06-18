MoD approves restoration of 'Ration in Kind' for officers of Armed Forces posted in peace areas

on Tuesday announced the restoration of the 'Ration in Kind' for the officers of the three Armed Forces posted in peace areas.

Calling it an honour to do something for the Armed Forces, Singh told ANI: "I will leave no stone unturned to lift the morale of armed forces and support their families after restoring ration in kind for officers of the three services. It is an honour for me to get an opportunity to do something for the Armed Forces."

Now, all officers of the Armed Forces -- Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and -- including those in peace stations will get the ration.

