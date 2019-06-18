Telangana: Weaver's Development Foundation demands justice for community

An all-party round table conference had been conducted by the on Tuesday to support the and to bring justice to their families who committed suicide.

M Kodandaram, of the Telangana Jana Samithi Party, speaking to ANI, said "There are more than 50000 handloom weavers and even large number of people in addition to weavers, who depend on this work. It is necessary to protect them and support them."

"The main problem is finding adequate information market for the product produced. Governments have been promising welfare schemes to the weavers from the past, but none have been implemented. So, we have decided to demand the proper implementation of the schemes that are announced for the welfare of the weavers," he further said.

He informed that a protest has been decided to be staged in

"We decided to meet with the in and submit a report on how bad the situation of weavers is across the country. We also decided to submit a representation seeking justice from the human rights officers on the 350 weavers who committed suicide," he said.

He asserted that the supplies to the weavers must be given at a subsidized rate further adding that Insurance must be provided to the weavers and the products. He also said that the weavers should be given the health schemes and must be provided with houses.

R Krishnaiah, ex MLA, Congress, speaking to ANI said, "the government must strive to bring down the suicidal rate of weavers. We would stage a protest in if schemes are not implemented in support of the weavers.

