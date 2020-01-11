Hockey league: India challenging side in home conditions, says Dutch coach

Ahead of the clash against India, Netherlands chief coach Max Caldas said that their opponent is a very challenging side at home conditions here on Saturday.

"The matches against India are a very important opener. Playing against India at their home ground is challenging no doubt but it is also very exciting because we love playing in Bhubaneswar," Caldas said in a statement.

Currently based in Kuala Lumpur in preparation for their FIH Pro League opener, Caldas said that India has an experienced coach Graham Reid and the matches are going to be very competitive.

"Graham is a very experienced coach and he is very clear about the process and the kind of he expects from the players. I expect India to be as competitive as always and playing in Odisha, they will be very good," he said.

He said that that matches in FIH Pro League are going to challenge the side and will be the stepping stone ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"This edition we will have our most competitive team as this will be the stepping stone for us to be the best at Tokyo," he added.

India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League in at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 18 and 19.