PM Modi, Amit Shah 'bullying' Mamata: Kejriwal

Intensifying attack against the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah were "bullying" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. amid the ongoing turmoil in the state over the tussle between CBI vs Kolkata police.
Speaking at a gathering in outer Delhi's Badli area, Kejriwal said: "You all have been seeing what is happening in West Bengal. Modi and Amit Shah are bullying Mamata Banerjee. The people of West Bengal elected her to power. So, is this right that you are bullying an elected chief minister?"
Banerjee is sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata since Sunday night, in protest against the CBI move to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from his residence. The team was not allowed and the police, in turn, detained the officials in a high voltage drama.
Expressing confidence that the AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that if votes were given to the Congress, then it means that BJP would emerge victorious.
"Don't let your votes divide. If you give, for example, four votes each to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, then the BJP will win. We are confident that AAP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi," he said.
Taking a jibe at the Congress, Kejriwal contended that only AAP in Delhi can stop the BJP from coming back to power.
"In West Bengal, only Mamata Banerjee can defeat the BJP and not Congress. In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance can stop the BJP and not Congress. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, DMK can defeat the BJP and not Congress. In the same way, AAP will defeat BJP (in Delhi) and not the Congress," the Delhi Chief Minister remarked.
