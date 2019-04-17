PM Modi announces financial aid for rain and storm victims of Gujarat, MP CM takes dig

on Wednesday announced financial aid for the people who have suffered due to heavy rain and storm in

The has approved financial aid of 2 lakh rupees for the next of kin of those who lost lives due to weather-related calamities.

"PM approved an ex- gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms in various parts of Gujarat," the (PMO) tweeted.

"The has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to unseasonal rain and storms in parts of Gujarat", PMO further informed.

The announcement has met with criticism by who accused of not extending similar help for victims of

wrote on Twitter: " ji, you are the PM of country, not only Gujarat's. More than ten people have died because of lightning strikes amid unseasonal rain and storm in But are your sentiments limited to only? Even if you do not have a government of your party but people are here too."

Unseasonal rain and storm created havoc in many parts of the country including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Nine people lost their lives in different districts of due to unseasonal rain and storm. As many as sixteen people died across Madhya Pradesh in the last two days while six died in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)