Chase central forces away, says TMC MLA

In a statement that could court controversy, (TMC) MLA Ratna Ghosh Kar has appealed party cadres to "chase central forces away."

In a video that is now viral on social media, Kar, while talking to TMC workers in a closed-door meeting, was heard urging the cadre to chase and attack jawans on election duty.

She was also purportedly heard requesting members to pick up brooms and 'chase them away'.

"If you want to win a war, there's nothing fair or unfair, democratic or undemonstrative way of winning it. You have to win it by any means. I have seen it in 2016 elections, how central force beat up our boys, there was a bloodbath. This time, it is even more challenging, but there is nothing to be scared," she said.

"I will go to each and every booth and we will not care about the central forces. And if the central forces are pro-active, I will request the members to pick up broomsticks and chase them away from our area," the TMC MLA added.

Last week, BJP's in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya had said this party has urged the to deploy central paramilitary forces and install CCTVs in all polling booths to ensure "free and fair" polling in the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections in

"The BJP demands that the EC should deploy central paramilitary forces and install CCTVs in all polling booths for the rest of the elections in We made the same plea during the panchayat elections. But, we all saw how the TMC indulged in hooliganism and massive violence during the panchayat polls," Vijayvargiya had told reporters in Kolkata on April 14.

Three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Darjeeling, Raigunj, and Jalpaiguri - will vote on April 18. Two seats in the state, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, went to polls on April 11.

Polling for rest of the seats will be held in the remaining five phases of elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

