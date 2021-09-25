JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
Business Standard

'Come, make vaccines in India': PM Modi at UNGA invites global firms

Modi also said he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy

Topics
Narendra Modi | UNGA | Coronavirus Vaccine

Agencies  |  US 

modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York (Photo: AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.

'Mother of democracy'

Modi also said he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy.

"We have had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years," Modi said. "I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence".

India has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy, Modi said.

"I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years", Modi said, adding that democracy has delivered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 25 2021. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.