'Come, make vaccines in India': PM Modi at UNGA invites global firms

Prime Minister during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.



'Mother of democracy'

Modi also said he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy.

"We have had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years," Modi said. "I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy. On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence".

India has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy, Modi said.

"I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years", Modi said, adding that democracy has delivered.

