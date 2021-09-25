'Come, make vaccines in India': PM Modi at UNGA invites global firms

-
ALSO READ
Covid surge: PMO's top priority is to prevent reverse migration of workers
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on Saturday invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".
"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.
He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.
PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".
PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, he participated in the Quad leaders summit and announced that India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October under the Quad vaccine partnership.
'Mother of democracy'
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU