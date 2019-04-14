PM Modi bashes parties before elections, stitches alliance later: Mufti

Peoples (PDP) on Sunday hit out at Narendra Modi, claiming that he bashes political parties before elections and stitches alliances with the very same parties later.

Mufti's remark comes after the Prime Minister, in a rally at Kathuaearlier in the day, claimed that the Abdullah family ( Conference) and Mufti family (PDP) destroyed the lives of three generations in the state.

"Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India," Mufti tweeted.

In Kathua, had said, "Abdullah family and Mufti family have destroyed lives of three generations of Bright future of the state can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan to the field, can abuse as much as they want but they will not be able to divide this nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)