PM Modi did not give a single rupee to West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Monday accused of not sanctioning any funds for the development of the state.

"Did PM Modi give a single rupee to " she asked at an election rally here.

Modi, who addressed a rally in Cooch Behar on Sunday, had alleged that Banerjee applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of

Countering the charge, Banerjee said, "The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal. He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he felt the need to come to the state."

There has been an escalation in the war of words between the two leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

had said here that "chants of Modi, Modi" were giving "sleepless nights" to Banerjee and vowed to free the state from rule.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had dubbed Modi as "Hitler's uncle".

