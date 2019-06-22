PM Modi greets Yoga 2019 award winners, tweets applause in 6 languages

on Saturday congratulated the four people conferred with the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of -2019. PM posted his message on his official handle in six official UN languages - Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Chinese and English.

"Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of -2019. We are immensely proud of their rich work to ensure more people embrace and our planet becomes healthier," tweeted

On the occasion of the 2nd celebrations in Chandigarh on June 21 in 2016, had announced the institution of the award.

The recipients of the award are -- Swami Rajarshi Muni of Life Mission, of Italy, and Yoga Niketan.

Congratulating Swami Rajarshi Muni, hailing from Gujarat, for his contribution, PM Modi said: "Swami Rajarshi Muni has made remarkable efforts to spread Yoga. Most notably, he founded the and is associated with that mentors students to excel in Yoga. His commitment to social service is also outstanding."

Rajashri Muni had founded the Lakulish International Fellowship's (Life Mission) in 1993, and the Mission has carried out substantial work for the promotion of Yoga as well as in humanitarian service.

Similarly, commending for her Exceptional devotion and notable contribution, the tweeted in Italian said: " belongs to and has been practising Yoga for over 4 decades. She founded the and popularised Yoga across We are proud of dedicated individuals like her!"

Rozzi holds many important positions in Yoga professional bodies in Her work has added recognition to Yoga as a promising academic field and to Yoga Therapy as a viable healing system in parts of

Bihar School of Yoga, founded by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, was also lauded by the Prime Minister for their Yoga programmes and publications.

"The in Munger has been actively working for over 50 years. They merge ancient wisdom with modern trends with an aim to improve fitness," said Modi.

PM Modi also heaped praises on Yoga Niketan which has been a torch-bearer of Yoga in

The school is known for Yoga techniques developed through a synthesis of many approaches based on traditional Vedantic, tantric and yogic teachings in conjunction with contemporary physical and mental health sciences. Bihar School also guides yoga projects and medical research in association with many reputed hospitals, organisations and establishments.

"Taking Yoga to all parts of the world! Founded in 1980, the Japan Yoga Niketan has popularised Yoga across Japan. It runs many Yoga training institutes and courses. They have been able to draw people from all sections of Japanese society. Congratulations to them!" he tweeted.

Niketan's 'Yoga Therapy Theory: Modern Methods Based on Traditional Teachings of Human Structure and Function' is respected for its authenticity.

The winners will be felicitated with of a trophy, certificate and a Rs 25 lakh cash award each.The had developed the guidelines for the awards.

Two committees were constituted -- Screening Committee, for preliminary evaluation and Evaluation Committee, to Judge, so that a transparent process is followed in finalizing the awards.

The selection was done after considering 79 nominations received under different categories.

