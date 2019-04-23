PM Modi hits out at BJD over attacks on BJP workers in Odisha

on Tuesday slammed the Biju (BJP) and said that fear of defeat has made Navin Patnaik-led party lose the sense of civility.

Lambasting the BJD for orchestrating attacks on the (BJP) workers in Odisha, the asked voters to not be afraid of anyone.

"BJD is frustrated and that is why it is indulging in attacks on BJP workers in the state. I urge the voters and our party workers to work fearlessly. BJD's exit and BJP's entry in Odisha is guaranteed this time," said Modi at a public rally here.

PM Modi also highlighted that Odisha was surrounded by the ocean and had huge scope for business and trade. He added that one the BJP comes to power in both the state and the centre it will work on making the coastal regions a hub for development in the country.

"A large part of Odisha is surrounded by oceans, there are immense opportunities for industries and trade here. It will be one of the first things on our mind when we come to power in both the centre and in Odisha," he added.

PM Modi also accused BJD of being anti-farmer, asserting that the state had refused to provide the list of farmers who were eligible to get the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi program.

"We started the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi program to help the farmers of the country, but the government in Odisha is so anti-farmer that they refused to provide the list of farmers eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Lakhs of farmers could have benefited had it not been for the BJD government in the state," he said.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Odisha are seeing voting today and will also see polling in the fourth phase on April 29. The state is holding the state assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

