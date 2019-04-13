BJP knocks EC's door again, alleges violence by BJD workers

A delegation of the (BJP) on Friday knocked the doors of the (CEO) twice in last 24 hours alleging that (BJD) supporters attacked the workers in the state.

"CM Patnaik has a fear to lose the election, activists thrashed our leaders. We have filled the complaint but no action has been taken against these goons. We have demanded the EC to intervene in this matter," said Samir Mohanty, state Vice President,

Mohanty further claimed that Patnaik and his party have become habitual in violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

On Thursday, a delegation met the and filed a complaint alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct by Patnaik.

The BJP delegation also alleged that released their election manifesto on April 9, during the prohibition period, which was also live telecasted on TV channels.

"We would like to inform you that CM Naveen Patnaik's campaign speeches of 11 April at Boudh, Sonepur, and Baliguda was telecasted live on a TV channel in violation of election Commissions circular dated 15 March, during the prohibitory period," said the BJP in its complaint.

Four parliamentary constituencies out of 21 in Odisha went for polls on April 11. Rest of the constituencies will vote on 18, 23 and 29 April.

The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats during different phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)