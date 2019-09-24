PM Modi holds meeting with Maldives Prez Solih in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Maldives President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings here, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

He also met Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou, Bhutan''s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Modi has held a string of engagements since arriving in the United States, including attending the Howdy Modi! event in Houston and addressing the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, amongst other things.

