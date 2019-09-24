Afghanistan: 4 terrorists killed in joint operation, several detained

A joint operation was carried out by US and Afghan troops against proscribed terror groups Al-Qaeda and Taliban in a compound in Afghanistan's Helmand province in which four terrorists were killed while several other militants were detained.

The operation was carried out in Musa Qala, a Taliban stronghold in Helmand, according to the National Security Council (NSC) of Afghanistan.

The NSC said that AQIS leader Asim Umar, who was the target, was in the compound. While it did not elaborate on Umar's status, it, however, informed that his courier, who was tasked with delivering messages to Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed.

Taliban's explosives chief for Helmand and two other deputies were also killed in the operation.

The NSC said that six Pakistani females, including a woman identified as Umar's wife, were in custody while eight Taliban and several foreign terrorists were also detained.

During the operation, the troops seized and destroyed Taliban weapons and ammunition.

The Afghan NSC said it was assessing reports of possible civilian casualties.

"Unfortunately, we are hearing reports of possible civilian casualties. As a responsible government, we are still assessing those reports and will address them accordingly," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)