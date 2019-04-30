PM Modi is losing LS polls; Rahul Gandhi

is losing the polls, claimed on Tuesday.

"Modi is losing this election. Look at the face of The glow on his face has vanished. Watch his interviews, he speaks very cautiously now. is coming to power," he said at a rally here.

Reiterating his charge in connection with the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi alleged that Modi siphoned off Rs 30,000 crore from the and gave it to

"After we come to power, there will be an investigation and two names would come out - and Narendra Modi," he said.

The alleged that demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, which he dubbed as Gabbar Singh tax, harmed the poor and farmers in the country

"They (BJP) made you stand in queues after demonetisation. I want to ask you - were thieves like Anil Ambani, and standing in queues with you?" he said.

The Gandhi scion accused the government of derailing the economy through demonetisation and claimed that Congress' proposed Nyay scheme will put the economy back on track.

"When the poor will get Rs 72,000 per year, they will purchase goods. And when they will buy goods, factories will increase production which will create employment," he said.

Gandhi exhorted the gathering to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief).

Voting was held in on April 29 in the fourth phase of the polls. Polling will also take place in the state in rest of the three phases of the Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

