PM Modi is losing LS polls; Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed on Tuesday.
"Modi is losing this election. Look at the face of Narendra Modi. The glow on his face has vanished. Watch his interviews, he speaks very cautiously now. Congress is coming to power," he said at a rally here.
Reiterating his charge in connection with the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi alleged that Modi siphoned off Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force and gave it to businessman Anil Ambani.
"After we come to power, there will be an investigation and two names would come out - Anil Ambani and Narendra Modi," he said.
The Congress president alleged that demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax, which he dubbed as Gabbar Singh tax, harmed the poor and farmers in the country
"They (BJP) made you stand in queues after demonetisation. I want to ask you - were thieves like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya standing in queues with you?" he said.
The Gandhi scion accused the Narendra Modi government of derailing the economy through demonetisation and claimed that Congress' proposed Nyay scheme will put the economy back on track.
"When the poor will get Rs 72,000 per year, they will purchase goods. And when they will buy goods, factories will increase production which will create employment," he said.
Gandhi exhorted the gathering to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is a thief).
Voting was held in Madhya Pradesh on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling will also take place in the state in rest of the three phases of the general elections. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
