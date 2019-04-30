SC issues notice to EC seeking action against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The on Tuesday issued a notice to of (ECI) after hearing Sushmita Dev's petition against and for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The apex court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on May 2.

on Monday moved seeking action from the on complaints against PM and Shah.

Dev contended that multiple complaints have been lodged against PM and Shah over the violation of electoral laws like the Conduct of Election Rules but the ECI has not responded to any of these representations.

The parliamentarian urged the court to direct or order the ECI to expeditiously act on the complaints pending before it against the and the BJP

