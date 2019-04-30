SC issues notice to EC seeking action against PM Modi, Amit Shah

JUST IN
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Election Commission of India (ECI) after hearing Congress MP Sushmita Dev's petition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The apex court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on May 2.

Congress MP on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking action from the Election Commission on complaints against PM Modi and Shah.

Dev contended that multiple complaints have been lodged against PM Modi and Shah over the violation of electoral laws like the Conduct of Election Rules but the ECI has not responded to any of these representations.

The Congress parliamentarian urged the court to direct or order the ECI to expeditiously act on the complaints pending before it against the Prime Minister and the BJP president.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:54 IST

