PM Modi meets Council of Ministers at BJP headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Council of Ministers at BJP headquarters here ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on May 23.
The Prime Minister's meeting is currently underway with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar, PMO Jitender Singh and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.
BJP president Amit Shah, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are also present in the meeting.
