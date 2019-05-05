PM Modi rightly said Rajiv Gandhiji supported the 1984 riots: Prakash Javadekar

on Sunday Narendra Modi's statement on former by stating that the late PM had supported the killing of in the 1984 riots.

"What Modi said is correct, after the 1984 riots in which were massacred had not supported it? He had said, 'when big trees fall the earth shakes'," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

On Saturday, PM Modi while addressing an election rally in said, the life of Rahul Gandhi's father ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari Number 1,' Modi had said.

Javadekar also accused Rahul and of abusing PM Modi after he spoke the truth about the former PM.

"Yesterday as soon as the Prime Minister told the truth about Gandhi family and especially Rajiv Gandhiji, the brother-sister duo started abusing him. For a full year, they called an honest Prime Minister a thief, now they call him Hitler, Merchant of Death. It is the truth being spoken which forces them to indulge in abusive politics," he said.

Javadekar asserted that dynasts of the were afraid of the truth and that is why the had tried to falsely accuse of corruption in Rafale deal.

"The dynasts are afraid of the truth. tried to falsely accuse us in the Rafale deal for a full year but failed miserably. They are worried that BJP's record is cleaner than theirs," he said.

