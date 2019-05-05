Rahul Gandhi is not 'pappu', says Sam Pitroda

Indian Overseas (IOC) on Sunday said that Gandhi is not a "pappu", asserting that he is "highly educated" and needs young leadership.

"I have spent a fair amount of time with to talk about how we will take the country forward. I have great confidence in him contrary to what BJP has been saying about him for the last ten years. He is not a 'pappu'. He is a highly educated, intelligent young man. needs young leaders," Pitroda said at a press conference here.

" needs modern mind, it needs mind which is induced with technology, not jumlas (false promises). The country needs a man with character; it needs a leader who feels for the people and who believes in democracy and talks about we, not me. I can assure brings a lot of good qualities," he said.

Since 2014, trolls on have often referred to as a "pappu" (greenhorn).

Pitroda said, "I had a chance to work with his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and his father (Rajiv Gandhi) very closely. He has the pedigree. It is not about 'chamchagiri' (flattery), not about dynasty but someone who can lead the party forward. India's future and democracy are at stake."

He hit out at for his statement that former was "corrupt number 1".

"I have been hurt when I heard what the spoke about PM speaks for the people of the country. He said Rahul's father (Rajiv Gandhi) was corrupt number 1. What is the need to say something like this?" he asked.

"I feel ashamed. I am also a Gujarati and come from the state of He (Modi) spread lies. People of this state can lie so much and speak such lowly things, this saddens us," Pitroda said.

Attacking the BJP-led government, the IOC said: "Zero jobs were created, zero smart city. Farmers are restless now. They were promised doubled income, (but) no steps were taken to bring black money back. Demonetisation was a disaster...They are not paying attention to it. Instead, they boast of what happened (Balakot strike) in "

"Nobody is talking about main issues because nothing has been done in five years. We need your scorecard, it is too bad that even you (BJP) do not want to talk about it," he said.

Pitroda alleged the country's institutions have been captured by the BJP.

"We are seeing that institutions like judiciary, and have been captured... has to think whether he is the country's EC or a party's EC," he said.

