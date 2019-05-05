Tight security arrangements in place for polls in Hazaribagh

(Jharkhand) [India] May 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha constituency, which faces challenges of being communally sensitive and some of its bordering areas being Naxal-affected, is all set to go for polls amidst tight security on Monday.

According to police, these challenges have been taken into consideration while preparing for polls. Apart from local police, more than 40 companies of Central paramilitary forces are deployed on the ground.

"Overall arrangement of security is being ensured so that people come out and vote confidently without any kind of fear," said SP

"Most vulnerable areas are Chatra, Bokaro and Gaya borders where we have deployed quick response teams. If needed, reinforcement will be provided immediately. We have activated our surveillance teams and flying squads. Intelligence mechanism has also been activated," he further said.

has witnessed one phase of polling on April 29 while three phases remain on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)