Raebareli: BJP misusing govt vehicles for campaigning, accuses Congress

The party on Sunday approached the to register a complaint against alleged misuse of government vehicles in the district.

Raebareli in-charge KL Sharma said, "A government vehicle was caught in station area in which there was publicity material of BJP candidate The vehicle is now stationed at the police station now but no case has been registered in this regard. We have this doubt that they (BJP) are using ambulances, dial vehicles and police bikes. We have given a written complaint in this regard to the "

in government, Joshi is BJP candidate from parliamentary constituency.

Sharma also accused the district administration of not taking adequate action against the accused and said, "Whatever violation of the model code is coming to our notice, we are making complaints regarding them to the However, it is very unfortunate that the administration is not taking adequate action."

Raebareli is going to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

