New definition of patriotism being taught: Sonia

Senior on Saturday attacked Prime Minister government and said that a new definition of patriotism is being taught to people wherein those who don't accept diversity are treated as patriots.

"Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism. Those who are not accepting diversity are called patriots," Gandhi said while addressing Peoples' Agenda - 2019 -- in in the national capital.

"Discrimination against the citizens is justified on the basis of caste, creed and ideology," said.

She alleged the government was not ready to respect dissent and that the government has been found wanting whenever people who stick to their faith are attacked.

She alleged that the government is not doing anything to enforce law and order, instead the current government has undermined the welfare architecture that was laid down over last 65 years.

"Regressive forces have systematically dismantled our institutions," Sonia said.

"We need to reclaim our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights and secure the life of dignity and security for our people," she added.

She said that if the party voted to power, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation.

She said when was in power, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, government and worked together.

She said that it was not an easy task, but with the support of civil society, government spearheaded policies that gave shape to the dreams and aspirations of fellow Indians.

